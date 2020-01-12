Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

This playboy tortoise had so much sex he saved his entire species. Now he's going home

Article Image

A tortoise named Diego may have saved his species from extinction due to his unstoppable libido, which was credited as a major reason for the survival of his fellow giant tortoises in the Galapagos Islands.

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 8:40 PM
Updated: Jan 12, 2020 8:40 PM
Posted By: By Rob Picheta, CNN

A womanizing tortoise whose rampant sex life may have single-handedly saved his entire species from extinction has retired from his playboy lifestyle, returning to the wild with his mission accomplished.

Diego's unstoppable libido was credited as a major reason for the survival of his fellow giant tortoises on Espanola, part of the Galapagos Islands, after being shipped over from the San Diego Zoo as part of a breeding program.

When he started his campaign of promiscuity, there were just two males and 12 females of his species alive on the island.

But the desirable shell-dweller had so much sex he helped boost the population to over 2,000. The Galapagos National Parks service believe the 100-year-old tortoise is the patriarch of around 40% of that population.

"He's contributed a large percentage to the lineage that we are returning to Espanola," Jorge Carrion, the park's director, told AFP. "There's a feeling of happiness to have the possibility of returning that tortoise to his natural state."

A total of 15 tortoises took part in the breeding program to boost the island's population, but none played a big a role as Diego.

"About 1,800 tortoises have been returned to Espanola and now with natural reproduction we have approximately 2,000 tortoises," Carrion told AFP.

"This shows that they are able to grow, they are able to reproduce, they are able to develop," he said.

The Galapagos Islands are one of the world's premier destinations for wildlife viewing, and were visited by Charles Darwin as he worked on the theory of evolution.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Much cooler with mostly cloudy conditions
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

SV Wrestling

Image

IL ST vs ISU MBB

Image

Vincennes Lincoln Claims Big 8 Title

Image

Linton vs Bloomfield

Image

Sunday evening weather

Image

Group makes animal pouches to help wildlife

Image

Swope Second Saturday Studio

Image

1st Crackerbarrel session of 2020

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans