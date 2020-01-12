Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

One child dead, one missing in Oregon after being swept out to sea with their father

Article Image

Police in Oregon say a 7-year-old girl is dead and a 4-year-old boy is missing after they were swept out to sea with their father.

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 7:10 PM
Updated: Jan 12, 2020 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

One child is dead and another is missing after they were swept out to sea with their father in Oregon Saturday, police said.

Jeremy Stiles, 47, of Portland, was holding his 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son on the beach in the area of Falcon Cove in Arch Cape Saturday afternoon when a wave took them into the ocean, Oregon State Police said in a release.

Police who arrived on the scene found Stiles struggling to get out of the water, while his daughter was further out in the ocean. An officer from the Manzanita Police Department was able to bring the girl back to shore, according to the release.

Ambulances took Stiles and his daughter to Providence Seaside Hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead, the release said.

The US Coast Guard aided in the search for the boy by helicopter Saturday before the effort was called off at sunset. He has not yet been located, police said.

Arch Cape is about 80 miles northwest of Portland.

The Tillamook County Emergency Management issued a high surf warning for the north and central Oregon coast Saturday, saying wave heights could reach up to 30 feet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Much cooler with mostly cloudy conditions
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

SV Wrestling

Image

IL ST vs ISU MBB

Image

Vincennes Lincoln Claims Big 8 Title

Image

Linton vs Bloomfield

Image

Sunday evening weather

Image

Group makes animal pouches to help wildlife

Image

Swope Second Saturday Studio

Image

1st Crackerbarrel session of 2020

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans