A gunman is on the run after shooting 5 people at a party in Colorado

A gunman is on the run after shooting five people at an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, police said early Sunday.
The victims include three juveniles and two adults, and have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the Aurora Police Department tweeted.
Investigators believe there was a party going on at the complex when gunfire broke out, said Officer Matthew Longshore, a police spokesman.
Police are looking for at least once suspect -- a man of an unknown age who was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt. Anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact the police.
Aurora is about 10 miles from Denver.
Developing story - more to come
