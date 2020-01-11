Clear

Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters after Tehran admits to unintentionally shooting down Ukrainian plane

Article Image

Anti-government protesters took to the streets of Iran after Tehran admitted that it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing 176 people. President Trump tweeted his support for the demonstrators in both English and Farsi.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 8:20 PM
Updated: Jan 11, 2020 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted his administration's support for Iranian protesters who took to the streets after Tehran admitted it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet and killed all 176 people on board.

"To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage," the President tweeted in both English and Farsi.

In a separate tweet, Trump wrote that Iran's government "must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people."

"There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching," Trump wrote.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed Wednesday after takeoff from Tehran's airport. The crash came hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi military bases housing US troops in retaliation for a US drone strike at Baghdad airport that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered on Saturday outside the gates of Amir Kabir University, near the former US embassy in Tehran, to denounce the plane crash the government had blamed on human error and "US adventurism."

In a video posted on social media, protesters chanted for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down and for those responsible for downing the plane to be prosecuted. "Death to the dictator," some chanted. In one video, demonstrators chanted, "Khamenei have shame. Leave the country."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday tweeted, "The voice of the Iranian people is clear. They are fed up with the regime's lies, corruption, ineptitude, and brutality of the IRGC under @khamenei_ir's kleptocracy."

"We stand with the Iranian people who deserve a better future," Pompeo continued.

