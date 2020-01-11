Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Another earthquake hits Puerto Rico with 6.0 magnitude

Article Image

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 rattled Puerto Rico, the US Geological Survey reports. The quake was about 8 miles south of Indios, Puerto Rico, in the Caribbean Sea, the USGS said, at a depth of 6.2 miles.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 11:10 AM
Updated: Jan 11, 2020 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Jay Croft, CNN

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 rattled Puerto Rico on Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey reports.

The quake was about 8 miles south of Indios, Puerto Rico, in the Caribbean Sea, the USGS said, at a depth of 6.2 miles.

Puerto Rico has been rattled by temblors throughout the week, including a 6.4 magnitude quake Tuesday that killed at least one man, destroyed homes and left most of the island without power. A 5.2 magnitude aftershock struck on Friday afternoon.

The US territory was expecting power to return by Saturday to its 3 million residents, and authorities had tweeted that it was 95% restored a couple of hours before Saturday's quake.

Parts of Lares, Adjuntas, Ponce and San German lost electrical service after Saturday's quake, the power company Electric Energy Authority said.

After the tremor, power was on to about 93% of the island, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said.

Since December 28, about 500 earthquakes of magnitude 2.0 or higher have hit Puerto Rico, the USGS said.

The territory is still recovering from Hurricane Maria in 2017.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 51°
Wind, Rain, Flooding
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday weather update

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

ITP Covington RP

Image

ITP Washington North Knox

Image

Shoals-North Daviess

Image

ITP Vincennes Lincoln Jasper

Image

Loogootee-Vincennes Rivet

Image

ITP Linton Shakamak

Image

West Vigo-North Putnam girls

Image

Northview-Greencastle girls

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans