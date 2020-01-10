5 things to know for January 10: Iran, Brexit, infrastructure, China, Taiwan

Subaru owners, listen up: Nearly 500,000 vehicles are being recalled because of an issue with the airbags.

1. Iran

The US government now believes the Ukrainian International Airlines flight that crashed in Iran this week was brought down by two Iranian surface-to-air missiles. Officials also believe, with increasing certainty, that the attack was accidental. This is all based on analysis of data from satellites, radar and electronic sources routinely collected by US military and intelligence. A US official familiar with this intel says the US saw Iranian radar signals lock onto the jetliner before it came down. A video obtained by CNN also appears to show a missile being fired into the Tehran sky, striking an object. And Canada and the UK say they have intelligence that shows an Iranian missile was responsible. Iran, however, denies the whole thing. A spokesman for the Iranian government called the reports a "big lie" and said the plane's black box will reveal the true cause of the crash. Initially, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said it would not share the black box data recovered from the crash with the US or Boeing, the plane's manufacturer. But now Ukraine and Boeing are invited to take part in the investigation. Follow live updates here.

2. Brexit

Brexit is a go. The House of Commons voted overwhelmingly in favor of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, which means the path is clear for the country to leave the European Union later this month. Johnson's deal isn't too different from the one former UK PM Theresa May struggled to pass, but there is one big difference in how it was executed: You'll remember that Johnson forced a snap election last month in which his Conservative party won a commanding 365 of the House's 650 seats, making clearance of his Brexit plan all but inevitable. The UK will now split from the EU on January 31, but don't expect it to be a clean break. Brexit will then enter its second phase, which involves forming a trade deal with the EU by the end of the year.

3. Infrastructure

The Trump administration plans to rewrite parts of the National Environmental Policy Act to make it easier to build major infrastructure, such as pipelines, mines, highways and water systems. The proposal would set time limits on environmental assessments and reduce the environmental impacts that would have to be considered before starting a project. President Trump and other supporters say the changes are needed to reduce delays in getting these projects done. However, it could mean new projects will more negatively impact the environment and worsen the climate crisis because agencies would no longer have to consider their "cumulative" effects. This could lead to legal pushback from environmental groups.

4. China

China has announced a ban on foreign teaching materials, like textbooks and classic novels, in almost all public primary and secondary schools. Instead, the country's Ministry of Education says schools must feature materials that "insist on the guiding principles of Marxism and reflect the Chinese style." (Some international high school settings with be exempt.) Experts say the move is an attempt to tighten China's control over the thoughts and actions of its citizens. The timing of the announcement also coincides with political turning points in the region. The ongoing protests in Hong Kong are decidedly anti-Communist, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has openly criticized the Communist Party leading up to Taiwan's elections this weekend.

5. Taiwan

As we were saying, Taiwanese voters head to the polls tomorrow for a presidential election tinged with political anxiety. President Tsai is expected to win handily, even after 2018 midterm elections brought huge blows to her Democratic Progressive Party and forced her to step down as its head. But since then, a growing fear over relations with China has boosted Tsai's popularity. Taiwanese people are concerned that China may eventually want to challenge the sovereignty of the self-governing island. The protests in Hong Kong are seen as a cautionary tale and a failure of the "one country, two systems" notion with Beijing. Tsai is staunchly against any such model and is openly critical of many Chinese policies.

