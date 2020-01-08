Clear

Small rockets land near Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone

Article Image

Two rockets landed inside the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, home of the US Embassy in Iraq, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iraqi military.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 7:20 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Kareem Khadder, Ryan Browne and Barbara Starr, CNN

The US-led coalition to fight ISIS confirmed small rockets landed near the the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad on Wednesday afternoon without causing any damage to coalition troops or facilities.

Col. Myles B. Caggins, a spokesperson for the US-led coalition fighting ISIS, said in a tweet that small "rockets impacted near Baghdad's International Zone, Jan. 8 at 11:45 p.m (local time)." Caggins added that there were "no coalition casualties or damage to facilities."

The Iraqi joint military command had earlier told CNN in Baghdad that "two Katyusha rockets landed inside the Green Zone in Baghdad. No reports of casualties."

The CNN team in Baghdad heard sirens from inside the Green Zone and two explosions. It was not immediately clear who had fired the rockets or where they were fired from.

The rockets landed a day after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops. The attack on Tuesday from Iran did not cause any US or Iraqi casualties.

In response to the Iranian attack, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that it appeared the Islamic Republic "appeared to be standing down," but three US officials told CNN that the US currently assess that Iranian proxy forces in the region are still a threat.

One defense official said that a reason for the concern is the fact that subordinate commanders of Iranian backed militias are not highly disciplined. The source said Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani -- who was killed in an American air strike last week -- personally worked to keep those forces in line. It is unknown to US officials if Soleimani's successor can keep things under control.

The Green Zone is an area of Iraq's capital city where the embassies for the US and several other western countries are located. It was initially carved out of central Baghdad by US-led forces after their invasion of Iraq in 2003 and is largely viewed as a safe location, despite frequently being the target of rocket attacks.

There have been numerous rocket attacks on the Green Zone and the area surrounding it in recent months. However, the whole of Iraq is on an heightened state of alert as tensions between the US and Iran have dramatically increased over the last couple of weeks

Last week the US embassy in Baghdad was the site of mass protests in response to US airstrikes on an Iranian-backed militia group at the end of last month.

Those strikes were launched in retaliation to attacks by an Iranian-backed Shia militia group known as Kataib Hezbollah, which had injured numerous American military personnel, according to US officials.

In a Wednesday evening briefing, Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters he "fully expect(s)" militia groups with ties to Iran "to conduct terrorist operations against US forces and coalition forces in Iraq and perhaps even elsewhere."

When asked by reporters if Iran is done retaliating for the US killing Soleimani, he replied, "I think it's too early to tell."

At the same briefing, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said proxy groups may conduct attacks "either directed or non-directed by Iran," noting that among the challenges the US faces will be to "sort through that, understand, who's doing it, who's motivating it."

"I think we just got to again assess the situation -- let's see what they're saying publicly, see what they're saying privately, look at our intelligence, all those things," Esper said. "We're not going to do anything imprudent. ... These are serious times and we take things one step at a time."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Wind and Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'The need never ends. It grows throughout the year,' local soup kitchens share importance of giving

Image

Hey Kevin 1-8

Image

Warmer winter impacting local park

Image

Flu numbers approaching severe in United States

Image

Wabash Valley split over Iranian tensions

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Part 1 - Vigo County filing day: Who is running for office in 2020?

Image

Change is on the way for the Vigo County Highway Department

Image

Testing underway for contaminated land impacting lift station project

Image

Terre Haute firefighters work to make sure smoke detectors are inside every home

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans