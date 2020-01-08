Clear

1 dead, 3 injured as police search for suspect in Ottawa shooting

Article Image

Ottawa police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that left one person dead and three injured. Acting Inspector Francois D'aoust asked the public to report any information about the incident or suspect to the Major Crime Unit of Ottawa Police Service.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 1:10 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday that left one person dead and three injured in Ottawa.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, they tweeted. They've given no description of the suspect.

This is not considered an active shooting situation, police said in a statement. They've urged residents to avoid the area.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired downtown shortly after 7:30 a.m., Ottawa Police Acting Inspector Francois D'aoust told reporters.

They found four victims with gunshot wounds at a home. One person died at the scene.

One victim is a 15-year-old boy, Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa tweeted. He is in stable condition at the hospital.

The other two victims are in critical condition at The Ottawa Hospital, spokeswoman Michaela Schreiter told CNN.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect are asked to contact the Major Crime Unit of Ottawa Police Service or call 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

This is a developing story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Colder Air Moves In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'One weak link in the chain, could set off a bad situation,' Cyber experts remind us to practice goo

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny and colder. High: 38°

Image

Carlisle School budget

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

West Vigo vs Riverton Parke

Image

Shakamak vs WRV

Image

Linton vs Eminence

Image

Several schools receive thousands in grant money from United Way

Image

Vigo County Council gears up for 2020

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans