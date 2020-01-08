Clear
BREAKING NEWS LIVE STREAM: Trump to speak on Iranian missile strikes at 11 a.m. Full Story

Rascal Flatts announce farewell tour

Article Image

Country trio Rascal Flatts have announced a farewell tour following more than 20 years performing together.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 11:40 AM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

A farewell tour is how Rascal Flatts will celebrate the band's 20th anniversary.

The superstar country group will launch the "Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour" in Indianapolis, Indiana, in June and wrap it up in West Palm Beach, Florida, in October.

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," lead singer Gary LeVox said in a statement. "The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives."

Formed in 2000, the band has become one of country's most successful acts. According to Billboard, Rascal Flatts have had 12 No. 1 songs on Billboard's chart of the most popular country music songs, including "Bless the Broken Road" and "What Hurts the Most."

Bassist Jay DeMarcus said announcing the farewell tour is "bittersweet."

"There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings," he said in a statement. "Rascal Flatts' music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!"

Joe Don Rooney, the group's guitarist and banjo picker, said in a statement, "I'm most proud of the fact that we've pursued our dreams together and with courage, hard-work and dedication we've been able to cultivate our dreams into reality, it's simply incredible!"

"There's no doubt we have been blessed way beyond belief and we can't wait to spend the rest of 2020 expressing our love and appreciation to all of our devoted fans, music industry friends and our families for believing in us and playing a major role in our path to here," Rooney said. "And, I personally can't wait to shine a light on my brothers Jay and Gary this year and make another mountain of new memories with them."

According to the group's official website, tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket with more information to follow in the coming weeks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Colder Air Moves In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'One weak link in the chain, could set off a bad situation,' Cyber experts remind us to practice goo

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny and colder. High: 38°

Image

Carlisle School budget

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

West Vigo vs Riverton Parke

Image

Shakamak vs WRV

Image

Linton vs Eminence

Image

Several schools receive thousands in grant money from United Way

Image

Vigo County Council gears up for 2020

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans