Clear
BREAKING NEWS LIVE STREAM: Trump to speak on Iranian missile strikes at 11 a.m. Full Story

Nicki Minaj's Madame Tussauds wax figure is not a hit

Article Image

Fans get too frisky with sexy Nicki Minaj wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports the wax museum had to beef up security.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 11:40 AM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Once again, a wax figure of a celebrity at Madame Tussauds is being roasted online. This time, it's the figure of Nicki Minaj at the Tussauds museum in Berlin.

The image is supposed to be of the rapper from her "Anaconda" music video.

But social media thinks it's not even close.

"Listen, I'm not even die hard Nicki Minaj fan but she can RAP & ppl don't give her talent the credit it deserves," one person tweeted. "That wax figure Madame Tussaud's put out...that's not Onika Maraj [her birth name]. I'm so sorry. Does google not exist? They looked at that mess & said "yh, we got it". No, you don't."

Another Twitter user wrote: "The Madame Tussaud's wax figure of Nicki Minaj looks more like Amy from Waterloo road, try and change my mind."

Minaj is not the only celeb whose wax figure has been dubbed a fail.

There are a whole host of star wax figures that have been slammed including Beyonce's, Kim Kardashian's and Ben Affleck's.

Fans were less than pleased last May with Ariana Grande's wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.

Which means Minaj and Grande had a hit on wax performing on singer Jessie J's song "Bang Bang," but not with their wax figures.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Colder Air Moves In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'One weak link in the chain, could set off a bad situation,' Cyber experts remind us to practice goo

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny and colder. High: 38°

Image

Carlisle School budget

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

West Vigo vs Riverton Parke

Image

Shakamak vs WRV

Image

Linton vs Eminence

Image

Several schools receive thousands in grant money from United Way

Image

Vigo County Council gears up for 2020

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans