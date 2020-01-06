Clear

Some military families are caught off guard as thousands of troops get called up for Middle East deployment

Article Image

CNN's Brooke Baldwin talks with Major Jose Rodriguez and Isamar Diaz, whose husband is on standby for deployment to the Middle East. Thousands of US service members are being deployed after President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Qasem Soleimani, Iran's top military leader.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 5:50 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, Natasha Chen and Holly Yan, CNN

More than 3,000 service members are set to be deployed to the Middle East as tensions rise following the killing of an Iranian general by the United States.

That means thousands of families were separated from their loved ones -- some without notice. Many of them are from the Immediate Response Force of the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, was killed Friday by a US airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump.

It's not clear what that means for the future of US military involvement in the region. But "the 82nd Airborne is America's guard of honor," said Lt. Col. Mike Burns, a spokesman for the division.

"We have traditionally held the responsibility of maintaining the Immediate Response Force, able to deploy anywhere in the world in 18 hours. And that's something we take pride in doing."

Yet even with that sense of pride, "the families may be experiencing some angst because the soldiers can't tell them exactly where they are ... naturally, that's tough," Burns said.

"But what we can reassure the families is the paratroopers are trained, they're fit, and they've got their battle buddies to their left and right to help them through the situation."

Here are the stories of some families dealing with sudden separation:

Reality hits as twin sister prepares for deployment

Melissa Morales, 18, said her twin sister, Cristina, was visiting back home in Victorville, California, when she was told Friday she would be deploying Wednesday.

"She kind of took it as a joke the night before because of the memes on Twitter," Morales said.

The hashtag #WWIII was one of the top trends on Twitter heading into the weekend.

While the memes are funny, she said, reality hit when her sister received the deployment notification.

"She wasn't expecting to be deployed so soon."

Morales said her sister joined the Army last summer and has been stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia. This will be her first deployment.

"As her twin sister, it kind of hurts. It stings," Morales said on her sister's deployment. "Yeah, I'm obviously sad, but she made me and the rest of family realize it's what she signed up for."

Morales tweeted photos of her sister on her personal account Friday.

"Pray for my sister and every other soldier that has deployed," she wrote.

Morales did not want to publicize her tweet on CNN. She said she tweeted it because of the #WWIII memes to show "there's real people risking their lives for this war."

Deployment right before a child's birth

At the Sunday evening service at Berean Baptist Church, Taylor Smith asked for prayers.

He's worried about the deployment of a friend who's expecting a baby soon.

"The 82nd is trying to push back his deployment date as much as possible, but his wife is a high-risk pregnancy," Smith said.

"We believe he's leaving somewhere around Tuesday, and his wife is due Wednesday."

But Smith said the military community near Fayetteville is accustomed to taking care of one another.

"Fayetteville's unique in that situation. Neighbors take out for neighbors," Smith said. "And that's one of the things we learn here: love thy neighbor."

New military families get guidance from veterans' families

Spouses who are more experienced with last-minute deployments are reaching out to those who need help.

Sabrina Johannes is an Army wife whose husband served in Afghanistan. She's the executive director of Deployed Love, a group of volunteers at Fort Bragg that supports spouses and children left behind.

Johannes said spouses, especially those new to the deployment experience, have reached out saying they're scared.

"In the last few days we've definitely been hearing from some of the family members probably not even here at Fort Bragg," Johannes said.

"They're parents that are needing information and looking out to us."

Johannes said she's hoping to set up a social event in coming weeks to connect with anyone who needs support.

A wife wasn't able to say goodbye

April Shumard was in San Diego with her daughter for a medical procedure when she learned her husband in North Carolina suddenly got called up, CNN affiliate WNCN-TV reported.

She didn't have time to say goodbye in person.

"To have your partner be gone and not be able to prepare for it, it's just really hard," she told WNCN. "I think the worst part of that is when you don't get to say goodbye."

She relied on friends in Fayetteville to care for her other children because her husband had to leave immediately.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Sunny and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wild fire impacts felt in the Wabash Valley

Image

Monday early forecast

Image

Indiana passes traffic amnesty program

Image

Local woman reflects on her family's history in soon to close business

Image

120-year-old Martinsville business to close

Image

Police identify victim in first Terre Haute murder investigation of 2020

Image

WTHI-TV and Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 Concert Series

Image

Monday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 43

Image

Washington Vs. Loogootee

Image

South Vermillion Vs. Parke Heritage

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans