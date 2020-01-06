Clear

Puerto Rico rocked by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake, with more tremors expected

A magnitude 5.8 struck Puerto Rico early Monday collapsing several homes and causing landslides.

Posted By: By Holly Yan, CNN

A damaging earthquake struck Puerto Rico early Monday, with plenty of aftershocks expected.

The magnitude 5.8 tremor happened at 5:32 a.m. ET, the US Geological Survey said.

It was centered about 8 miles south-southeast of Indios, Puerto Rico, at a depth of about 3.7 miles below ground.

No major injuries were reported, Puerto Rico Director of Emergency Management Carlos Acevedo said.

He said some homes were damaged in Guanica, and a home collapsed in Guayanilla.

Some victims of the earthquake posted photos of deep cracks in walls.

There were also reports of rock slides along Route 2, Acevedo said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake. But geologists warn of more tremors to come.

"More earthquakes than usual (called aftershocks) will continue to occur near the mainshock," the USGS said.

"When there are more earthquakes, the chance of a large earthquake is greater which means that the chance of damage is greater."

The agency advised anyone in or near vulnerable structures to be extra cautious and said those caught in potential quakes should drop, cover and hold on.

