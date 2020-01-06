Clear

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo came across a car accident and cut a man loose from his seat belt

Article Image

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) helped rescue a man who was involved in a car accident, Cuomo's spokesperson tells CNN.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 4:10 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew and Giulia McDonnell Nieto del Rio, CNN

A passenger stuck in a car accident on a New York highway was freed by an unlikely rescuer Monday afternoon: Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Footage from his staff shows the Democratic New York governor helping a man out of the driver's seat of a van turned on its side.

Cuomo and his team were driving on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway to catch a flight when they passed the accident, Cuomo's spokesperson Dani Lever told CNN.

A large catering van that had run up the median looked like it was about to tip over, she said.

NYPD hadn't arrived on the scene yet, so Cuomo and the state police he was traveling with got out of the car and cut the passenger out of his seat belt, Lever said. No one needed to be transported to hospital, FDNY said.

Another video from the governor's office shows Cuomo hugging a distraught woman on the scene.

Correction: This story has been updated with the correct time of day of the accident as well as who Gov. Cuomo was comforting afterward.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 45°
Sunny and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WTHI-TV and Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 Concert Series

Image

Monday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 43

Image

Washington Vs. Loogootee

Image

South Vermillion Vs. Parke Heritage

Image

Terre Haute South Vs. Columbus North

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny and not as breezy. High: 42°

Image

Local gun shop to host active shooter classes, following church shooting in Texas

Image

Sunday Night Weather

Image

Resolution Sunday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans