Clear

John Bolton says he is prepared to testify in Senate trial if subpoenaed

Article Image

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton says he is willing to testify in the Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump if Bolton is subpoenaed.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Kylie Atwood and Jeremy Herb, CNN

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton said Monday he is willing to testify — if he is subpoenaed — in the Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Bolton issued a statement after the courts did not rule whether he would be compelled to testify during the House's impeachment proceedings. The House never subpoenaed Bolton and Democrats withdrew their subpoena for his former deputy after it was challenged in court -- as Democrats wanted to move forward with their impeachment probe and not wait for the court's decision.

"Accordingly, since my testimony is once again at issue, I have had to resolve the serious competing issues as best I could, based on careful consideration and study," Bolton said in a statement. "I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify."

Bolton's statement is likely to put new pressures from Democrats on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow witnesses in the Senate trial, which Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic House leaders have pushed for.

So far, McConnell has resisted Schumer's calls to have witnesses in the Senate trial, instead calling for an agreement on the rules of the Senate trial that would put off the question of witnesses until later on.

Amid the impasse, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to formally send the two impeachment articles to the Senate after the House passed them last month.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, sought Bolton's testimony during the House's impeachment investigation into Trump's dealings with Ukraine. But Bolton's former deputy, Charles Kupperman, filed a lawsuit after he was subpoenaed, arguing the White House was directing him not to testify and the courts should decide the issue. Instead, the House withdrew its subpoena of Kupperman and did not issue a subpoena for Bolton after his attorney indicated he would go the same route.

Bolton and Kupperman are two of several witnesses that House Democrats sought whom Senate Democrats are now pushing for in the Senate trial, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House aide Rob Blair.

This story has been updated with additional developments Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Sunny and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 43

Image

Washington Vs. Loogootee

Image

South Vermillion Vs. Parke Heritage

Image

Terre Haute South Vs. Columbus North

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny and not as breezy. High: 42°

Image

Local gun shop to host active shooter classes, following church shooting in Texas

Image

Sunday Night Weather

Image

Resolution Sunday

Image

Casino meeting announced

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans