Clear

Awkwafina makes Golden Globes history

Article Image

From Tom Hanks's tearful acceptance speech to an emotional Kate McKinnon paying tribute to Ellen Degeneres, stars celebrated each other at the Golden Globe Awards.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 2:50 AM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 2:50 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Awkwafina has made Golden Globes history.

"The Farewell" star is the first performer of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe Award in a lead actress film category.

She's only the sixth woman of Asian descent to be nominated in the lead actress in a musical or comedy category.

The others were Machiko Kyo (1956's "The Teahouse of the August Moon"), Miyoshi Umeki (1961's "Flower Drum Song"), Yvonne Elliman (1973's "Jesus Christ Superstar"), and Constance Wu (2018). Hailee Steinfeld, whose mother is of Filipino descent, was all nominated for her work in "Edge of Seventeen."

Wu's nomination last year was notable for ending a disappointing drought of female nominees of Asian descent that lasted almost half a century.

Awkwafina joins a small group of performers of Asian lineage who have won Golden Globe awards since the show started. Sandra Oh is the only performer of Asian descent to have won twice.

"The Farewell," which features as predominantly Asian cast, tells the story of a young woman named Billi (Awkwafina) whose family decides to keep news of a terminal diagnosis from the family's elder matriarch, Billi's grandmother Nai Nai (Shuzhen Zhao).

Writer and director Lulu Wang adapted a personal story she first told on NPR's "This American Life."

In her acceptance speech, Awkwafina said Wang gave her "the chance of a lifetime" and "taught me so much."

She dedicated her award to her father.

"I told you I'd get a job, dad."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Clear & Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather

Image

Resolution Sunday

Image

Casino meeting announced

Image

Dugger House Fire

Image

Blessing of the Wabash River

Image

Pfaff focusing on healthcare and education

Image

Scammers pose as Duke Energy employees

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Winter Bridal Showcase

Image

First Farmers Market of the new year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans