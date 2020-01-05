Clear

Buttigieg dodges question on if Soleimani killing was an 'assassination'

Article Image

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg comments on the deadly strike by US forces that killed Iran's top military leader.

Posted: Jan 5, 2020 2:40 PM
Updated: Jan 5, 2020 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Chandelis Duster, CNN

Pete Buttigieg on Sunday was reluctant to characterize the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian military leader as an "assassination" despite previously characterizing it as one, saying he's "not interested in the terminology."

Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" if he believed, like some of his fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, that Qasem Soleimani's killing was an "assassination," the former South Bend, Indiana mayor, dodged the question.

"I am not interested in the terminology. I'm interested in the consequences, and I'm interested in the process. Did the President have legal authority to do this? Why wasn't Congress consulted? It seems like more people at Mar-a-Lago heard about this than people in the United States Congress who are a coequal branch of government with a responsibility to consult. Which of our allies were consulted? The real world effects of this are going to go far beyond the things that we are debating today and we need answers quickly," he said.

During a Saturday event in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, Buttigieg told voters, "When you do something as provocative as assassinate a significant foreign official on the soil of a third country, you better think through all of the things that are going to happen next."

His comments come amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington following a series of US attacks in the region, including one last week in Iraq that killed Soleimani and several others. Though President Donald Trump has claimed Soleimani was planning attacks on US forces and that the action was taken "to stop a war," he vowed specific military action against Iran if it "strikes any Americans, or American assets."

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, along with other Democrats, have labeled Soleimani's killing an "assassination."

In a series of tweets on Friday, Warren criticized the President over his US foreign policy in the Middle East.

"Donald Trump ripped up an Iran nuclear deal that was working. He's repeatedly escalated tensions. Now he's assassinated a senior foreign military official," she tweeted.

Sanders said at a town hall event in Anamosa, Iowa, on Friday, "This is a dangerous escalation that brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East which would cost countless lives and trillions more dollars and lead to even more death, more conflict, more displacement in that already highly volatile region of the world."

"Instead of provoking more volatility in the region the United States must use its power, its wealth and influence to bring its regional powers to the table to resolve conflicts," he said.

On Sunday, Buttigieg said that "none of us should shed a tear for (Soleimani's) death. But just because he deserved it doesn't mean it was the right strategic move." The move to kill the Iranian military leader, Buttigieg said, was "questionable" and calls for answers.

"This is about consequences," he said. "We need answers on how this decision was reached, whether there was an alternative and whether the President has thought through the consequences in particular for American lives and not just the troops who are on planes going to the Middle East right now, but US citizens around the world whose lives may be at risk, because of the fallout from this action. Until we get answers on that, then this move is questionable to say the least."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Warmer and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Winter Bridal Showcase

Image

First Farmers Market of the new year

Image

FIRST Robotics Competition kickoff

Image

Sheriff voices concern after first year

Image

1981 cold case murder investigation

Image

4 come out for anti-war protest in Terre Haute

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Friday late forecast

Image

With his first year behind him - Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse looks to the future

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans