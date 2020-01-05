Clear

Warren: People are reasonably asking about timing of US strike that killed Iranian commander

Article Image

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren tells CNN's Jake Tapper that President Trump's move to kill top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad was a step that "puts everyone at risk."

Posted: Jan 5, 2020 11:40 AM
Updated: Jan 5, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Sunday questioned the timing of the Trump administration's drone strike that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, adding to mounting skepticism about whether the President's order was justified.

"Look, I think that people are reasonably asking about the timing and why it is that the administration seems to have all kinds of different answers," the Massachusetts Democrat told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." "When the administration doesn't seem to have a coherent answer for taking a step like this, and they have taken a step that moves us closer to war, a step that puts everyone at risk, and step that puts the military at risk and puts the diplomats in the region at risk."

Warren, who told reporters on Saturday in Iowa she would not have ordered the drone strike if she were president, said this was a moment where Trump should not be escalating "tensions and moving us to war."

"The job of the president is to keep us safe, and that means move back from the edge," she said.

President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and top military officials have claimed US forces killed the top Iranian military commander in response to an impending threat to American lives, but the lack of evidence provided to lawmakers and the public has fueled lingering questions.

A Republican congressional source familiar with the administration's decision to strike Soleimani told CNN Saturday that in the past, the President "has been reluctant to take military action," but said in this case, the killing of an American contractor, the wounding of others, and the subsequent embassy protests "crossed his line." The President's advisers also pointed out to him that if he "didn't respond now, they (Iran) will continue to cross it," the source said.

Asked by Tapper Sunday about whether she believes Trump is trying to distract from his impeachment in Congress, Warren responded: "I think it is a reasonable question to ask particularly when the administration immediately after having taken this decision offers a bunch of contradictory explanations for what is going on."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Warmer and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Winter Bridal Showcase

Image

First Farmers Market of the new year

Image

FIRST Robotics Competition kickoff

Image

Sheriff voices concern after first year

Image

1981 cold case murder investigation

Image

4 come out for anti-war protest in Terre Haute

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Friday late forecast

Image

With his first year behind him - Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse looks to the future

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans