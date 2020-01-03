Clear

A gunman is holding a person hostage inside an Illinois bank

Article Image

Martin Savidge explains what you should and shouldn't do during a hostage situation to give yourself the best chance of survival.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 10:40 PM
Updated: Jan 3, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez and Amanda Watts, CNN

A suspected armed robber is holding a person hostage inside a Rockford, Illinois, credit union, police said Friday.

Police responded to reports of an armed robbery about 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) at the Heritage Credit Union on East State Street.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said the suspect demanded that people leave after he entered the building but not everyone was able to get out, CNN affiliate WREX reported.

It's unclear how the attempted robbery turned into a hostage situation.

The suspect, who has not been identified, initially barricaded himself inside with "one or more employees or customers" when officers arrived, police tweeted on Friday.

Hours after the initial call, officials believe one hostage remains inside the building with the suspect.

"Officials are still working to resolve the incident peacefully," the Rockford Police Department tweeted.

Police asked residents to avoid the area surrounding the bank because they planned to "shut down traffic for an unknown amount of time."

Video from CNN affiliates showed numerous police cars at the bank.

The Chicago FBI office said its agents were assisting local law enforcement.

Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Wintry Mix on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday late forecast

Image

With his first year behind him - Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse looks to the future

Image

RSV is in peak season - here's what you need to know

Image

Michelle Barrett takes over as ISU's interim police chief

Image

Statewide, Vigo County had a 23 percent voter turnout - here's how Vigo County did

Image

Illinois sheriff addresses FOID concerns

Image

Man accused of driving Terre Haute murder suspect to Walmart in the middle of a standoff enters plea

Image

Farmers market continues Saturday

Image

Kids learn about ice and igloos at Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Friday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans