Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lindsey Graham says he was briefed ahead of strike, while Democratic leaders were not

Article Image

Sen. Lindsey Graham said he was briefed on the Iran plot days before the strike in Baghdad took place.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Jan 3, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he was briefed about the US strike that killed Iran Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, while senior Democratic congressional members were kept in the dark ahead of the attack.

"I was briefed about the potential operation when I was down in Florida," Graham said on Fox News Friday morning. "I appreciate being brought into the orbit."

Graham spent multiple days with President Donald Trump at his Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago, earlier this week, tweeting on Tuesday that he had a meeting with Trump "regarding the situation in Iraq." It is not clear if Graham was briefed on the strike during that meeting.

"When the President brought it up to me, I was taken aback," Graham told "Fox and Friends" on Friday. "I'm worried about the stability of the Iraqi government today. I have no idea how they are going to respond."

Graham is not a member of the "Gang of Eight" -- the top Democratic and Republican leaders in the House and Senate, and the leaders of the intelligence committees -- but he is a close ally to Trump.

It is customary for the Gang of Eight to be privy to sensitive information that the rest of Congress is not always briefed on.

It's not clear how many other lawmakers had advance notice of the strike.

Senior congressional Democrats who make up part of the Gang of Eight were not notified about the drone strike that killed Soleimani, which they called a breach of protocol over how the top leadership is typically briefed over sensitive military actions.

Asked on Fox News if Congress should have been consulted before the strike, Graham replied, "The last group of people you want to talk to about this is Democrats in Congress, Republicans in Congress."

"To all of those Democrats who are criticizing the President, I was aware of what his options were. They were about to unleash holy hell on our people in Iraq and throughout the region, and the President decisively took action," Graham told Fox News.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday criticized the Trump administration for not consulting with Congress ahead of the attack and demanded the full Congress be "immediately briefed."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 49°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 48°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for January

Image

All All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

'There are so many things that could go wrong,' 911 operators expose dangers of social media post

Image

Friday: Fog early, rain showers. High: 46

Image

Paris GBB

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute's city council gears up for 2020

Image

Hale commits to ISU

Image

Hey Kevin with Jordan's dad

Image

UTV and golf carts in Olney

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans