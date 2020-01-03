Clear

Pompeo: Strike on Soleimani disrupted an 'imminent attack' and 'saved American lives'

Article Image

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks after Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force unit, was killed in an airstrike ordered by President Trump at Baghdad airport on Friday morning.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 9:00 AM
Updated: Jan 3, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Veronica Stracqualursi and Jennifer Hansler, CNN

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the airstrike ordered to kill top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was to disrupt an "imminent attack" that could have cost American lives in the Middle East region.

"I can't talk too much about the nature of the threats. But the American people should know that the President's decision to remove Soleimani from the battlefield saved American lives," Pompeo said on CNN's "New Day" Friday.

Pompeo said Soleimani was "actively plotting" in the region to "take big action, as he described it, that would have put hundreds of lives at risk." He said that Americans "are safer in the region" after the strike and demise of Soleimani.

He stressed that a US intelligence community assessment had led to the strike.

"The risk of doing nothing was enormous. Intelligence community made that assessment and President Trump acted decisively last night," Pompeo told CNN's John Berman Friday.

The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed a strike that killed Soleimani, who as head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force became the architect of Tehran's proxy conflicts in the Middle East. A US defense official told CNN the strike was carried out with a drone.

The strike is a major escalation in regional tensions that have pitted Tehran against Washington and its allies in the Middle East.

On CNN Friday, Pompeo explained that after the death of a US contractor in Iraq on December 27, "we watched the intelligence flow in that talked about Soleimani's travels in the region and the work that he was doing to put Americans further at risk."

"And it was time to take this action so that we could disrupt this plot, deter further aggression from Qasem Soleimani and the Iranian regime, as well as to attempt to de-escalate the situation," he said.

Pompeo on Friday morning spoke with his foreign counterparts in China, the United Kingdom and Germany and "made clear that the United States remains committed to de-escalation," according to statements released by the State Department.

On Friday, the State Department urged US citizens in Iraq to "depart immediately" due to "heightened tensions" in the region.

During his interview with CNN, Pompeo declined to elaborate on the advisory, but noted that they "made the conclusion that a statement that we issued was appropriate, that the timing was right for that."

He did not say whether the State Department will evacuate US personnel in Iraq.

This story has been updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 48°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 46°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

'There are so many things that could go wrong,' 911 operators expose dangers of social media post

Image

Friday: Fog early, rain showers. High: 46

Image

Paris GBB

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute's city council gears up for 2020

Image

Hale commits to ISU

Image

Hey Kevin with Jordan's dad

Image

UTV and golf carts in Olney

Image

Say hello to Terre Haute's first baby born this decade

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans