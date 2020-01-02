Clear

New York assemblyman arrested for DWI after warning about dangers of holiday drunk driving

Article Image

Brian Kolb, a top New York state legislator, was charged with driving while intoxicated on New Year's Eve after urging his constituents not to drink and drive around the holidays. Kolb has since apologized and taken responsibility for what he called a "terrible lapse in judgment."

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Jan 2, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

A top New York state legislator was charged with driving while intoxicated on New Year's Eve after urging his constituents not to drink and drive around the holidays.

Brian Kolb, the New York State Assembly's Republican minority leader, crashed his vehicle Tuesday night off of County Road 41 in Victor, New York, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said in a news conference Wednesday.

A deputy found Kolb alone in the vehicle in a ditch in front of his residence, the sheriff said. There were no injuries, according to Henderson.

Kolb was arrested around 10 p.m. and taken to the Ontario County Jail for processing, the sheriff said. Kolb's blood alcohol content was over .08%, according to the sheriff.

The vehicle was a 2018-GMC Arcadia registered to the state — same as the SUV given to Kolb last year, according to a Daily News' report.

Kolb apologized Wednesday and took responsibility for what he called a "terrible lapse in judgment."

"Last night, I was charged with driving under the influence near my home. This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it," he said in a statement after the crash. "I want to offer sincere apologies to my family, friends, colleagues, and the people of the 131st Assembly District. I fully recognize the severity of the situation and I am profoundly sorry."

"There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening. I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret," he added.

In a weekly column published before Christmas, Kolb argued, "There is no excuse for impaired driving."

"Many of our holiday traditions, especially our New Year's Eve celebrations, involve indulging in spirits. Done safely, and in moderation, these can be wonderful holiday experiences. However, tragedy can be only one bad decision away," he wrote.

Kolb's case will be handled by a special prosecutor, Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said Wednesday during the news conference.

"We're doing this the right way that that there's no appearance of impropriety," Ritts said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Cloudy and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Clouds move in, rain later. High: 50

Image

THPD makes arrest in first murder of 2020

Image

Sheriff: Jail officer arrested on drunk driving charge

Image

Fatal New Year's day crash

Image

'We have to stand up and say something,' Community members share their reaction to recent anti-Semit

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Becoming cloudy and breezy, afternoon showers possible. High: 50°

Image

Yochum begins third term as Vincennes mayor

Image

Shakamak State Park 'first day' hike draws large crowd

Image

Vigo County Parks Department launches website for renting facilities

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans