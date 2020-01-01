Clear

A man working at Starbucks had his laptop stolen. He was killed when he chased down the thief

Article Image

Police have arrested two suspects after a man died on New Year's Eve while chasing down a person who snatched his laptop while he was working at a Starbucks. CNN Affiliate KGO reports.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 7:00 PM
Updated: Jan 1, 2020 7:00 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Police have arrested two suspects after a man died on New Year's Eve while chasing down a person who snatched his laptop while he was working at a Starbucks.

The man, whose name has not been released, was at a Starbucks on Mountain Boulevard in Oakland, California, on the morning of New Year's Eve, according to statements from the Oakland Police Department.

While he was working, the suspect approached him around 11:30 a.m., grabbed his laptop and ran, the statement said.

The man rushed after the thief in an attempt to retrieve his computer but suffered a critical head injury as the suspect fled in a car, the police told CNN.

The Oakland Fire Department gave immediate medical attention to the man before he was transported, in critical condition, to a local hospital. He later died from his injury.

Police made two arrests Wednesday in connection to the homicide. They did not release any further information but said their investigation is ongoing.

Maria Chan, who runs a flower shop across the street, described what she saw to CNN affiliate KGO.

"He was bleeding only from the head. His face was purple and blue. Fortunately someone tried to do first aid to help him," she said.

Oakland police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Not as Cold, Some Late Clouds
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2020 Illinois Laws

Image

New Year's Day: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 45

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

A Sober New Year's Eve

Image

Vincennes residents prepare to ring in New Year with the Watermelon Drop

Image

Copper Bar expected to reopen sometime in mid-January

Image

Five years without answers: The anniversary of Marina Boelter's disappearance

Image

Barr-Reeve North Knox

Image

Overnight: Gradual clearing, breezy and cold . Low: 24°

Image

2019 crash statistics

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans