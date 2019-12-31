Clear

Follow the New Year around the world

Article Image

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen kick off the New Year's Eve celebrations by speaking to CNN's Richard Quest, who dressed up as a character from the Broadway show "Cats."

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 9:40 PM
Updated: Dec 31, 2019 9:40 PM
Posted By: By Kendall Trammell and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

People around the world are beginning to wave goodbye to 2019 and welcome 2020.

The Pacific Island nations of Tonga, Samoa and Kiribati were the first to see in the new year -- when it was still 5 a.m. on December 31 on the East Coast of the United States and 11 a.m. UTC (Coordinated Universal Time, the global standard). New Zealand was next, an hour later.

American Samoa, just 101 miles from Samoa but in an entirely different timezone, must wait a full day before seeing in 2020.

There are 39 different local times in use -- including two which are more than 12 hours ahead of UTC -- which means it takes 26 hours for the entire world to enter the New Year.

So, if you really, really, really love to hum "Auld Lang Syne," the list below will get you in the spirit -- over and over and over again.

Here's when the world will be ringing in the New Year, relative to East Coast time.

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

5 a.m. ET Samoa, Tonga and Christmas Island/Kiribati

5:15 a.m. Chatham Islands/New Zealand

6 a.m. New Zealand (with a few exceptions) and five more locations/islands

7 a.m. Small region of Russia and seven more locations

8 a.m. Much of Australia and seven more (including Melbourne and Sydney)

8:30 a.m. Small region of Australia (including Adelaide)

9 a.m. Queensland/Australia and six more (including Brisbane)

9:30 a.m. Northern Territory/Australia (including Alice Springs)

10 a.m. Japan, South Korea and four more

10:15 a.m. Western Australia/Australia

11 a.m. China, Philippines and 10 more

Noon Much of Indonesia, Thailand and seven more

12:30 p.m. Myanmar and Cocos Islands

1 p.m. Bangladesh and six more

1:15 p.m. Nepal

1:30 p.m. India and Sri Lanka

Indian school children in Ahmadabad hold large 2020 numbers as part of a New Year's celebration.

2 p.m. Pakistan and eight more

2:30 p.m. Afghanistan

3 p.m. Azerbaijan and eight more

3:30 p.m. Iran

4 p.m. Moscow/Russia and 22 more

5 p.m. Greece and 31 more (including Egypt, South Africa and Romania)

6 p.m. Germany and 45 more (including Algeria, Italy, Belgium and France)

7 p.m. United Kingdom and 24 more (including Portugal and Iceland)

8 p.m. Cabo Verde and two more

9 p.m. Regions of Brazil and South Georgia/Sandwich Islands

10 p.m. Most of Brazil, Angetina and nine more

10:30 p.m. Newfoundland and Labrador/Canada

11 p.m. Some regions of Canada and 28 more

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Midnight US (East Coast) and Cuba

1 a.m. US (Central), Mexico and nine more

2 a.m. US (Mountain) and two more

3 a.m. US (Pacific) and four more

4 a.m. US (Alaska) and regions of French Polynesia

4:30 a.m. Marquesas Islands/French Polynesia

5 a.m. US (Hawaii) and two more

6 a.m. American Samoa and two more

7 a.m. Much of US minor outlying islands (unincorporated US territories in the Pacific)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Gradual Clearing, Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes residents prepare to ring in New Year with the Watermelon Drop

Image

Copper Bar expected to reopen sometime in mid-January

Image

Five years without answers: The anniversary of Marina Boelter's disappearance

Image

Barr-Reeve North Knox

Image

Overnight: Gradual clearing, breezy and cold . Low: 24°

Image

2019 crash statistics

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy with a gusty west wind. High: 36°

Image

ISU SIU Men

Image

Vin Lincoln-Sullivan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans