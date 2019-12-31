Clear

Michelle Williams and 'Hamilton' director Thomas Kail are engaged and expecting

Article Image

Actress Michelle Williams is engaged and expecting with director Thomas Kail. The couple met during the production of the dance drama "Fosse/Verdon."

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 2:10 PM
Updated: Dec 31, 2019 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Michelle Williams is engaged to "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail, and the two are expecting a baby, a source close to the actress confirms to CNN.

The four-time Oscar nominee and the Tony Award-winning director worked together on the dance drama "Fosse/Verdon," for which Williams won the Emmy Award for lead actress. Kail directed the show.

He also directed Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway show "In the Heights" and won an Emmy for directing "Grease: Live."

The New York Theater circle was delighted to hear the news, with stage insiders taking to social media to congratulate the couple.

"So, yes, the news is out: actress Michelle Williams and director Tommy Kail are having a child together and engaged to be married. I hope this means she's be doing more theater, rather than he'll be doing less," one wrote.

From Playbill: Congratulations to @HamiltonMusical Tony winner Thomas Kail and @FosseVerdonFX's Michelle Williams!"

The "Dawson's Creek" actress shocked fans in July 2018 when she told Vanity Fair that she had secretly tied the knot in the Adirondacks with musician Phil Elverum. Williams described her relationship with Elverum to Vanity Fair as "very sacred and very special." The two divorced less than a year later.

Williams is the mother of 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger. The two were in a three-year relationship and had their daughter before Ledger died from an accidental overdose of prescription medication in 2008.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Cloudy, Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2019 crash statistics

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy with a gusty west wind. High: 36°

Image

ISU SIU Men

Image

Vin Lincoln-Sullivan

Image

Northview/Casey-Westfield

Image

Marshall-OV

Image

THS-Sullivan

Image

Gary Fears Classic MVP

Image

THN-LINTON

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans