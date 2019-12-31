Clear

A massive wind turbine in New York City crashes down onto a car

Article Image

A recently installed wind turbine came crashing down in a New York City neighborhood, causing a chain reaction. As the turbine in the Bronx partially collapsed, it smashed into an adjacent billboard, causing that to break apart and tumble down to the street and cars below.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 2:10 PM
Updated: Dec 31, 2019 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Jackson and Alec Snyder, CNN

Pictures from the scene shot by Tori McCauseland with The Co-op City Times show a massive pole lying across a mangled car.

"Thankfully we can report that there are no injuries, and everyone is safe and sound," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN affiliate WABC. "An investigation into how this incident happened is underway."

The wind turbine, which is more than 150 feet tall, was installed in mid-December but had not yet been activated, according to WABC. Debris was strewn across the shopping center below that houses a gas station, pharmacy, paint store and other businesses. All the stores were evacuated, according to the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB).

"Our preliminary inspection at the scene found that a wind turbine affixed to the monopole structure became unstable, causing a portion of the monopole structure to collapse," Abigail Kunitz, the agency's deputy press secretary and publications editor, told CNN.

"DOB issued the property owner two Class-1 violations for failure to maintain both the monopole structure and the adjacent sign, and also issued a full stop work order and a full vacate for the building, affecting the three commercial businesses."

The wind in the area reached 15-20 mph, according to CNN Meteorologist Gene Norman. It was so intense that it broke state Sen. Jamaal Bailey's umbrella as he was addressing reporters at the scene.

"This wind is very serious," Bailey told The Co-op City Times at the scene. "But again, a wind turbine shouldn't be taken down by the wind."

