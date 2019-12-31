Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

As families prepare to bury those slain in a Texas church shooting, the minister asks for continued prayers

Article Image

CNN's Dianne Gallagher

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 6:30 AM
Updated: Dec 31, 2019 6:30 AM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman and Amir Vera, CNN

As two families prepare to bury their loved ones killed in a Texas church shooting, the minister of that church is asking for continued prayers as well as forgiveness.

Britt Farmer, senior minister of West Freeway Church of Christ, spoke to reporters Monday night to express his grief for those they have lost and gratitude for those who have reached out in the wake of the deadly shooting.

The victims were identified as Anton "Tony" Wallace, 64, of Fort Worth, and Richard White, 67, of River Oaks, in a statement released by the Texas Department of Public Safety Monday.

"I lost two great men, friends. Men that I consider putting above myself, who did the same for me," Farmer said. "We ask for your continued prayers for the White family, for the Wallace family and for us as a spiritual family."

Gunman Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, shot and killed two parishioners before being taken down by church security Sunday morning in White Settlement, Texas, about 10 miles west of Fort Worth.

'Always my role model'

Wallace was a deacon and longtime congregant of the church, Wallace's daughter, Sarah Wallace, told CNN.

"He always wanted us to be in the church, he was always my role model," the grieving daughter said. "We just say God wanted him more than we did. They couldn't handle his perfectness here."

Farmer called White his best friend during the media briefing, He was an active volunteer of the church's security team and "constantly put others first," a statement from the White family read. He leaves behind a wife, parents, two brothers, three children, and seven grandchildren, the statement said.

The congregation held a private worship service inside the sanctuary to pray for their fallen church members Monday night.

Afterwards, Farmer spoke about both victims, saying that their deaths were a tragedy and he wasn't prepared to take any questions from media until after they had both been buried.

"We want this community to know that we're strong, but we want to be strong for them and all those who come into our midst that we can wrap our arms of love around them," Farmer said.

Shooter had 'demons'

Farmer also spoke about his previous interactions with the shooter. He said he has ministered to Kinnunen on more than one occasion.

"I had seen him. I had visited with him. I had given him food. I had offered him food at other occasions that he had been to our building," said Farmer.

Sonia Hernandez, a former family acquaintance of Keith Kinnunen, told CNN that "he had what some might call demons."

"The most traumatic thing was his younger brother passing away," she said, referring to Kinnunen's brother, Joel, who died by suicide in 2009.

During the press conference, Farmer also mentioned Kinnunen's family and asked that people keep them in their thoughts as well. "We also ask that you pray for the perpetrator's family and those who may have been affected by his loss," Farmer said. "Our hearts are not lost in that as well."

"We want to represent what the Bible asks us to be: A people of his word, a people of grace, a people of forgiveness."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Cloudy, Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU SIU Men

Image

Vin Lincoln-Sullivan

Image

Northview/Casey-Westfield

Image

Marshall-OV

Image

THS-Sullivan

Image

Gary Fears Classic MVP

Image

THN-LINTON

Image

Rick's Rallies 12-30-19

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute blessing box hopes to expand to blessing barn

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans