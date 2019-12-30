Clear

A 12-year-old got a magnifying glass for Christmas -- and set his lawn on fire

Article Image

A 12-year-old in Texas got a magnifying glass for Christmas. His parents thought it would be used for reading, but then he accidentally set his family's lawn on fire.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 9:30 PM
Updated: Dec 30, 2019 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

A family in Texas found themselves doing damage control on Christmas Day after their 12-year-old son accidentally set their lawn on fire with a magnifying glass.

Nissa-Lynn Parson posted photos on Facebook of what she said is going down in the family history book as one of the most memorable Christmas Days to date.

"My 12-year-old son Cayden received a magnifying glass, which we thought was for reading, but instead he tried to see if he could light a fire with it," the post said.

Cayden and his two brothers went out in the driveway after opening presents to "burn a couple of holes in some newspaper" with the magnifying glass he had just received when an unexpected fire broke out, Parson told CNN. The wind caught the newspaper and blew embers into the lawn, ultimately causing the grass to catch fire.

"Everything was under control until the boys came running into the house telling us that a corner of the lawn was on fire and the Christmas lights were melting," Parson wrote in her post. She said she knew the kids were out playing in the front lawn and this was an honest accident that could have happened to anyone.

She said she's glad the family was able to contain it before it got worse.

In the photos posted on Facebook, the Parson clan, in matching pajamas, can be seen with garden hoses in hand, dousing the front yard of their McKinney, Texas, home with water to extinguish the flames, leaving parts of the grass burnt to a crisp.

"We grabbed buckets, Justin turned the sprinklers on, and I grabbed blankets to smother and trap it - before it could spread any more into the neighbors yard," Parson wrote in her post. "What a sight to see - a bunch of people running around crazy trying to put a front lawn fire out while wearing matching Christmas jammies!"

Parson and her husband, Justin, said they weren't surprised that Cayden asked for a magnifying glass for Christmas because he's an avid reader, very curious and interested in science.

"It's like a basketball player asking for basketball shoes," she said.

The other items on Cayden's Christmas wish list were books, a piano keyboard and a robot building model kit, Parson said.

The next-door neighbor whose grass was a little burned was just glad it wasn't worse and was good-natured and pleasant about the incident, according to Justin Parson.

"The other neighbors felt bad they didn't see it to help put it out," he said.

Cayden was shocked and surprised to see what his magnifying glass was capable of doing, according to his mother.

"Instead of a tragedy, it will now be a Christmas to remember," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Cloudy, Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain causes Vigo County tree to uproot, leaving some without power

Image

Ring in New Year's in with your kids (at noon) at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

A year in review: The Wabash Valley's top headlines of 2019

Image

First Financial Bank branch inside Honey Creek Mall closes

Image

A look back on the key moments of the jail

Image

Police: Terre Haute driver falls asleep behind the wheel, hits a parked car and then flees

Image

Sullivan County man reported missing found safe after taking a canoe down Wabash River

Image

Area hospitals implement visitor restrictions due to uptick in flu-related illnesses

Image

Court documents identify suspect in Terre Haute Christmas day incident that ended in a shooting

Image

A year in review: Top 2019 crime stories across the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans