Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Neil Innes, 'Monty Python' collaborator, dead at 75

Article Image

"Monty Python and the Holy Grail" has achieved cult film status. Here are some of the funniest moments.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 12:20 PM
Updated: Dec 30, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Jack Guy and Sarah Dean, CNN

Neil Innes, a writer, musician and "Monty Python" collaborator, has died at the age of 75.

Innes was also part of the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band and The Rutles, a Beatles parody group.

"Neil Innes passed away unexpectedly," his agent, Nigel Morton, told CNN on Monday.

Innes joined the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band while studying at Goldsmiths College School of Art in London in the early 1960s.

The group's biggest-selling single was "I'm the Urban Spaceman," which reached number 5 in the UK charts in 1968. The band broke up in 1970.

Innes then became part of the band GRIMMS and developed a close relationship with the "Monty Python" team in the mid-1970s, writing music for their albums and TV series, and appearing in both their large- and small-screen outings.

Innes later went on to form The Rutles, a pastiche of The Beatles, off the back of his work on a sketch show called "Rutland Weekend Television."

Music writer Mark Lewisohn was among those to pay tribute to Innes.

"Deeply saddened by the death of Neil Innes," he wrote on Twitter.

"Loved his brilliant witty music, loved him. Mankind will miss his wry sagely wisdom."

Comedian and actor Diane Morgan also tweeted farewell to Innes.

"One of the nicest people I've ever met and a towering talent," she wrote.

A statement posted on Innes' website Monday said he "died of natural causes" on Sunday, "quickly without warning and, I think, without pain."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Cloudy and colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mass. farm feeds donated Christmas trees to goats

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

New year, new diet: Health experts share advice on achieving a New Year's resolution

Image

Monday: Showers possible, colder. High: 38

Image

Top Wabash Valley business stories of 2019

Image

New leaders sworn in

Image

2 hurt in Vermillion County crash

Image

ROB VS PH

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

ROB VS PH

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans