A 14-year-old boy disappeared on his way to school 10 days ago

A 14-year-old boy in Ohio disappeared on his way to school 10 days ago and has not been seen since, the Port Clinton Police Department said.

Harley Dilly was last seen December 20 in Port Clinton, Ohio as he left for school between 6 and 7 a.m. -- but he never arrived, police said.

He is described as white, 4-foot-9-inches tall, 100 pounds in weight, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, grey sweatpants, a maroon puffy jacket and black tennis shoes, police said.

A $7,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his return. According to law enforcement, they have no information that Harley was abducted or injured.

On Thursday, the Port Clinton Police Chief said 75 law enforcement agencies searched approximately 150 acres using helicopters and canine search and rescue teams, but they had no new information they could share.

The police department released a statement on behalf of the Dilly family on Friday.

"As you can imagine our family is terribly distraught at this time. This is not the Christmas wish we had hoped for. We pray for the safe return of our son, Harley," the family said.

"Harley if you hear/read this, please come home we missed you, your family miss you. You are not in trouble. We love you. Thank you one and all for the continued effort and work you are doing, and for all your thoughts and prayers. Pray, share, keep your eyes open."

Port Clinton is located in northern Ohio along Lake Erie, about 40 miles east of Toledo.