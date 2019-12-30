Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nearly 25 million people are under a winter weather alert as we head into 2020

Article Image

One system brings a big ice storm to the Northeast US and a blizzard to the Midwest. CNN meteorologist Ivan Cabrera has the latest and where it will be by New Year's Day.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 6:10 AM
Updated: Dec 30, 2019 6:10 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

From the Dakotas to New England, people are waking up to snow Monday as the year comes to a close.

Nearly 25 million people will be under some sort of winter weather alert Monday morning, according to CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford. Blizzard warnings are expected to last in the Dakotas and Minnesota through Monday morning into the early afternoon.

"This system hitting is the final big storm for the Northeast this year," Shackelford said.

The center of the storm is in Michigan, but will move slowly toward the Northeast. Ice accumulation is possible mostly in Central New York and Western Massachusetts, Shackelford said.

As the storm moves east, there's no need to worry about those New Year's Eve celebrations being canceled, since the bulk of the system is expected to move offshore Tuesday afternoon, Shackelford said.

4 million people are under a flood watch

The northern end of the storm is dumping snow, while the southern end is pouring rain, Shackelford said.

Northern parts of New England -- like Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont -- will see 8 to 12 inches of snow through Wednesday. Parts of Wisconsin and Michigan could also see up to a foot of snow, Shackelford said.

Meanwhile, 4 million people in the Ohio River Valley -- Ohio and Indiana -- are under a flood watch until early Monday, Shackelford said. Parts of New England where it isn't snowing, like Connecticut, Rhode Island, southern New York and Massachusetts will see rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches through Wednesday.

Temperatures for much of the Eastern US are also expected to be well above normal Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Cloudy and colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Top Wabash Valley business stories of 2019

Image

New leaders sworn in

Image

2 hurt in Vermillion County crash

Image

ROB VS PH

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

ROB VS PH

Image

CLOV VS SHAK

Image

Barr-Reeve basketball

Image

EDGE VS MARSH

Image

Loogootee basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans