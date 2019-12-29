Clear

Shooting at church in White Settlement, Texas, leaves victim and suspect dead

The White Settlement, Texas, fire department dispatch confirmed they have responded to a shooting at a church in their city. Officials say 2 victims and the suspected shooter have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Posted By: By Eric Levenson and Melissa Alonso, CNN

Three people were shot at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, on Sunday, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

Police got a call just before 10 a.m. about people with gunshot wounds at the church in White Settlement, a suburb just west of Fort Worth, Drivdahl said.

First responders found three people at the scene who had been shot, all of whom were taken to the hospital in critical condition, he said. The shooter is believed to be among the three injured, he added.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty said the suspected shooter and a victim died en route to the hospital. Another victim flatlined on the way to the hospital but was resuscitated and is in critical condition, Trusty said.

Video of the scene from CNN affiliate KTVT showed several agencies present -- including Fort Worth Police, Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar EMS. Several people could be seen outside the church, which was roped off with yellow police tape.

The shooting comes more than two years after a gunman opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs -- a community about 300 miles away from White Settlement -- killing at least 26 people.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered his condolences in the wake of the shooting.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and families of those killed in the evil act of violence that occurred at the West Freeway Church of Christ," he said. "Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was "shocked and saddened" to hear about the shooting.

"As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed," he said.

This is a developing story.

