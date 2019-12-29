Clear

Greek citizenship offered to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Article Image

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos signed an honorary naturalization order offering Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, and their children Greek citizenship, the president's office told CNN.

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 11:50 AM
Updated: Dec 29, 2019 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash and Arnaud Siad, CNN

Tom Hanks is already known as America's Dad. Now, he could be Greece's, too.

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos signed an honorary naturalization order Friday, offering Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and their children Greek citizenship, the president's office told CNN Saturday.

"Tom Hanks is a person who showed real interest in the people who suffered from the fire in Mati and promoted this issue in the global media," said Greek Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos in a statement to CNN, referring to the fires that devastated areas in Greece's Attica region last July.

The minister added that Hanks "promotes Greece through his frequent visits during summer in Antiparos where he owns property."

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, also produced a number of films based on Greece and the Greek community, including "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," "Mamma Mia!" and both of their sequels.

Wilson is Greek through her mother and was raised Greek Orthodox.

But the decree doesn't make Tom Hanks a Greek citizen yet. The actor and his family "must give an oath to the minister of the interior within one year" to become Greek citizens, according to Theodorikakos.

According to the Greek citizenship code, honorary naturalization can be granted to a "foreign national who has offered special services to Greece or if his or her naturalization may serve the country's interest."

CNN reached out to Hanks' publicist for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 61°
AM Showers ending, more rain tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

ROB VS PH

Image

CLOV VS SHAK

Image

Barr-Reeve basketball

Image

EDGE VS MARSH

Image

Loogootee basketball

Image

RP VS OV

Image

South Knox

Image

SV VS NORTHVIEW

Image

CW VS WV

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans