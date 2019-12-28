Clear

A ghost ship with seven bodies on board washed up on Japan's shore

Article Image

Four ships, some with dead bodies aboard, have washed ashore this month in Japan.

Posted: Dec 28, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: Dec 28, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Seven bodies were found on the remnants of a wooden boat which has washed onto the shores of the Japanese island Sado, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

A police officer made the gruesome discovery on Friday. After a thorough search by law enforcement and the Coast Guard, two decapitated heads were found on the boat.

The boat measured approximately 7.6 meters (24.9 feet) long, 4.3 meters (14 feet) wide and 2 meters (6.5 feet) high. The discovered bodies were "partially skeletonized," according to NHK.

The ghost ship is believed to have come from North Korea as the sides was covered in Korean numbers and letters in red paint.

These ghost ships are nothing new. For years, North Korean boats, dubbed "ghost ships," have been washing up on Japanese shores.

This has been thought to be the grim consequences of shipwrecks due to harsh winter ocean in the Sea of Japan. Many of the North Korean boats drifting onto Japanese beaches are ill-equipped to travel such a vast distance across open sea.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Overnight showers and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

South Knox vs Rushville

Image

North Daviess vs Loogootee

Image

Barr-Reeve vs Blackford

Image

Shakamak vs Owen Valley

Image

Riverton Parke vs Cloverdale

Image

Edgewood vs Robinson

Image

Marshall vs Parke Heritage

Image

Linton vs West Vigo

Image

Terre Haute South vs Casey-Westfield

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans