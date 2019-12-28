Clear

Filming of music video ends in 2 deaths and 6 injuries after apparent drive-by shooting, police say

The victims were filming a rap video near Berwyn in Harris County when they were "ambushed" by shooters, according to investigators.

Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Alta Spells, CNN

Two people were killed during an apparent drive-by shooting during the filming of a music video in the Houston area Friday night, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

At least six others were injured.

Officers were called out around 9:30 p.m. local time to a residential neighborhood near Berwyn in Harris County for reports of a drive-by shooting, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a press briefing at the scene.

When the officers arrived, they found a group of young males with gunshot wounds, two of whom were dead. The group were in the parking lot of an office complex filming a rap video when they were "ambushed" by shooters that were "in cars and or foot" firing into the lot, Gonzalez said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, four other victims were transported to local hospitals and two more victims arrived at area hospitals with related gunshot injuries, Captain J. Shannon of the Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

Investigators are looking into what led to the deadly shooting. The investigation is expected to be complex, according to Gonzalez because the crime scene was so large.

Investigators are still trying to identify the suspects and a motive. When asked whether the shooting was gang-related, Gonzalez said, "I'm not going to rule that out, but I'm also not going to say it was because simply we don't know."

