Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

McDonald's employees assist woman who mouths 'help me' in the drive thru

Article Image

McDonald's employees held up a drive-thru line long enough for police to arrive after a woman mouthed "help me" to restaurant workers in Lodi, California.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Wolfe and Scottie Andrew, CNN

When a woman walked up to the counter of a McDonald's in Lodi, California, the employees likely expected her to order a Big Mac or large fries. Instead, she begged them to help her.

The woman told an employee to call 911, gave them her license plate number and asked them to hide her, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

A police investigation would later reveal that she was traveling with a man who had a history of abusing her. That day, he had threatened her with a firearm and demanded that she drive him to see his family.

After using the McDonald's restroom, the woman tried to approach the counter again to make an order, police said. But the man she was traveling with stopped her and demanded that she use the drive-thru.

Even in the drive-thru, the woman continued to send distressed messages to employees, mouthing "help me" through the window to a restaurant worker, police said.

As she was in the drive-thru, police arrived and employees quickly pointed them to the woman in her car with the man in the passenger seat.

Police found a stolen firearm in the trunk of the vehicle and arrested the man.

He faces four felony charges, including criminal threats, stolen property and possession of a firearm as prohibited person. His bail is set at $360,000.

She picked the right McDonald's

The woman chose the right place to ask for help.

The Golden State Restaurant Group, which owns the McDonald's location she went to, has certified each of its restaurants as a "Safe Place."

The Safe Place program is a national youth and prevention program for "young people in need of immediate help and safety," says the restaurant group's website.

The program creates a network of locations, including schools, fire stations, libraries and businesses, that display distinctive yellow and black safe place signs. Young people can go to locations with these signs in times of crisis to find a secure place to stay and be connected with a youth service agency or shelter, the program website says.

There are more than 20,000 Safe Place sites across the US.

People in need of a Safe Place location can check their interactive map or text the word "safe" along with their location (city, state, or zip code) to 4HELP (44357). They will receive a reply with the closest Safe Place and the number of their local youth agency.

"We are proud of our team for doing their part in being A SAFE PLACE!" Golden State McDonald's said in a Facebook post.

"Thank you to our team for handling this appropriately, and to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office Deputies who are constantly serving and protecting our community! We are proud to be in support with both A Safe Place and all of our law enforcement! Thank you for all of the community support and please always be safe and aware!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
A Brief Cooldown
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New TH spa boasts unique to the are oxygen bar

Image

New tobacco law now in effect

Image

Reporting stopped trains

Image

I-70 crash in Clark County causing traffic issues

Image

Some Clay County kids received a new bike thanks to a donation

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Salvation Army passes its yearly fundraising goal

Image

After a busy holiday season, letter carriers can finally catch their breath

Image

Inspired by tragic grain bin accident, Clay County family donates life-saving equipment to local fir

Image

Make a Difference: 10-year-old Katy Snow

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans