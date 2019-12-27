Clear

Elizabeth Hurley and look-alike son Damian are Christmas selfie twins

Article Image

Actress Elizabeth Hurley and her model son Damian have stunned followers on Instagram with how much the two look alike. Damian shared a Christmas Day selfie of the duo wearing black beanie hats, winter coats and long, wavy brown locks.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 10:20 AM
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

That's one beautiful family.

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, and her son, Damian Hurley, 17, dressed alike for a Christmas Day selfie and ended up looking like identical twins.

Wearing black beanie hats, winter coats, and long wavy brown locks, the duo look stunning.

"happy christmas !!," Damian captioned the photo on Instagram.

The post was flooded with comments from fans complimenting them on their beauty.

"You gorgeous pair," one follower wrote.

Another gushed, "Those eyes."

"Peas in a pod!" another said.

Hurley shared the picture on her own Instagram stories, captioning it, "Christmas Walkies."

Her son recently launched his modeling career, and in July he landed a huge ad campaign for Pat McGrath Labs, where he poses alongside Sonjdra Deluxe, Violet Chachki and Zhengyang Zhang for the makeup brand. He also dabbles in acting and in 2016 had part in Season 3 of Hurley's hit show "The Royals."

Hurley herself became an Estée Lauder spokeswoman in 1995.

Damian's father is American businessman Steve Bing. The teen made headlines in summer 2019 after a Los Angeles judge ruled that he is still a lawful beneficiary of his millionaire grandfather Dr. Peter Bing's trust. A trustee for the estate was looking to exclude him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
A Brief Cooldown
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Extreme weather across the country causing headaches for holiday travelers

Image

Keeping holiday leftovers safe

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Cloudy start, sun returns. High: 45

Image

Linton-Shakamak

Image

Casey-Westfield/Cloverdale

Image

THS-RP

Image

SV-Robinson

Image

THN-Edgweood

Image

Northview-Parke Heritage

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans