A delivery driver was killed at a Denny's. Manhunt intensifies as FBI and Virginia police offer $10,000 reward

The FBI and police in Virginia are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing of a food delivery driver.

Two men, described by Prince William County police as in their late teens to early twenties, were robbing a Denny's restaurant early Thursday morning in Manassas, police said in a statement Thursday.

Surveillance footage shows the men running into the restaurant while brandishing guns. Police shared portions of the video with the public in an effort to help identify them.

"The men ordered the patrons of the restaurant and employees to the ground while demanding their cell phones and wallets. The men further demanded money from the business," the police statement says.

As the two men, wearing black coats and hats that covered much of their faces, were leaving the restaurant, they shot one man who police say had been sitting on the floor and cooperating. Police note the men took no money or items from the restaurant itself.

Yusuf Ozgur, 56, entered the restaurant to pick up an order as the two suspects were leaving, according to the statement.

Ozgur, a DoorDash delivery driver, according to CNN WJLA, leaves behind his wife and two children.

Ozgur "was walking into the Denny's and unknowingly held the door for the suspects as they exited," according to police.

One of the suspects struck him with a baton and the other shot him.

Both Ozgur and the first victim were taken to local area hospitals, where Ozgur was pronounced dead. The wounded man is "expected to survive," according to the police statement.

"We are saddened to hear of the incident earlier today at our Manassas, VA restaurant, and our thoughts are with those injured and their families," Denny's said in a statement to CNN.

"We are cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation. Denny's has shared the surveillance video with all of the relevant authorities as per our policies and will continue to do so throughout the remainder of the investigation."

DoorDash released a statement to WJLA on Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Yusuf Ozgur, a Manassas-area Dasher. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones, and we are reaching out to his family to offer our full support during this difficult time. We are in contact with law enforcement and cooperating with their investigation of this horrific crime."?

Prince William County police described the suspects as two males between 5'10 and 6'0 and weighing 180 pounds. The police department asked anyone with information to contact the department's tipline at (703) 792-7000 or online at www.pwcgov.org/policetip.