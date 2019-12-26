Clear

Phil Spector sports a new look in recently released mugshot

Article Image

Phil Spector, the former Grammy-winning music producer, is serving a prison sentence for the 2003 death of actress Lana Clarkson.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 7:10 PM
Updated: Dec 26, 2019 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Phil Spector, the former Grammy-winning music producer serving a prison sentence for the 2003 death of actress Lana Clarkson, is looking markedly different in a new mugshot.

The image released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows him sporting a bald head, hearing aids, a goatee and a smile. Spector's look has changed dramatically from the various wigs he donned during his 2009 trial.

The 79-year-old is known for producing such groups as the Beatles, Ike and Tina Turner, Cher and the Ramones. In 2009, he was sentenced to 19 years to life for Clarkson's murder. The actress was found slumped over in a chair at Spector's California mansion with a gunshot wound through the roof of her mouth.

Spector is housed in a prison health care facility in Stockton, California, where he's been since October 2013, according to prison spokesperson Terry Thornton. Citing HIPAA laws, Thornton did not disclose why Spector is there instead of at one of the state's regular prisons.

He will be eligible for a parole hearing in 2025.

