Brother confessed to killing pregnant sister 'because of family conflict,' police say

A 19-year-old man in Texas confessed to police that he killed his 23-year-old pregnant sister "because of family conflict," police said in a statement.

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 9:00 PM
Updated: Dec 25, 2019 9:00 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

Eduardo Arevalo also told police that he transported Viridiana Arevalo's body outside The Colony area -- a suburb about 30 miles north of Dallas -- so she would not be discovered, the statement said.

"The only reason he (Eduardo) gave for killing her was that she was an embarrassment to her family and he stated it would be better off but she wasn't here," The Colony Sgt. Aaron Woodard told CNN affiliate KTVT.

Viridiana Arevalo, who was eight months pregnant, was reported missing on December 17, and after an extensive search her body was found in an alley at 7:43 a.m. five days later.

Earlier, Eduardo Arevalo told police, he had moved his sister's body from the original disposal location to that alley, the statement said.

After Viridiana Arevalo was reported missing, authorities found a note at the family home that they initially thought was a suicide note, Woodward told KTVT.

Eduardo Arevalo "later confessed to having written the note," Woodard told KTVT.

Arevalo is being held at The Colony jail and is charged with capital murder, according to police; he could face additional charges.

CNN has reached out to The Colony Police to confirm legal representation for Eduardo Arevalo. It is not known if he has an attorney at this time.

