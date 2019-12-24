Clear

Giuliani claims he's 'more of a Jew' than Holocaust survivor George Soros

Article Image

In an interview with New York Magazine, Rudy Giuliani says he is "more of a Jew" than George Soros, who is a Holocaust survivor. CNN's Dana Bash has more.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: Dec 24, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed in a new interview that he's "more of a Jew" than billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who is a Holocaust survivor.

"Don't tell me I'm anti-Semitic if I oppose him," Giuliani, who was raised Roman Catholic, said in an interview with New York magazine published Monday. "Soros is hardly a Jew. I'm more of a Jew than Soros is. I probably know more about — he doesn't go to church, he doesn't go to religion — synagogue."

The former New York mayor also accused Soros of being "an enemy of Israel" and called him a "horrible human being."

CNN has reached out to Soros' foundation for comment on Giuliani's attack.

Born in Hungary, Soros, then a young teenager, and his family survived the Nazi occupation by falsifying their identity papers and concealing their faith as Jews.

Soros later emigrated to the US in the 1950s, started his own hedge fund in 1970, and has since poured billions into liberal and Democratic causes through his Open Society foundations.

Conspiracy theorists have seized on his immense wealth, patronage of liberal causes and his Jewish heritage, making him a frequent target of the far right in the US.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, wrote on Twitter that Giuliani's attacks against Soros were anti Semitic.

"Opposing Soros isn't what's #antiSemitic," Greenblatt said. "Saying that he controls ambassadors, employs FBI agents and isn't 'Jewish enough' to be demonized is."

In his interview with New York magazine, Giuliani also pushed his unfounded claim that Soros is backing former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, the career diplomat who was removed from her post in Kiev earlier this year following attacks by Giuliani. He has pushed the theory that Soros has been hiding dirt on Democrats in Ukraine and that Soros -- not the Russian government as the US intelligence community has found -- was responsible for intervening in the 2016 election.

"He put all four ambassadors there. And he's employing the FBI agents," Giuliani said, without providing evidence.

Yovanovitch denied the allegations during her private deposition in October and again during her public testimony in November.

Giuliani told The New Yorker in an interview that he needed to get Yovanovitch "out of the way" as he tried digging up dirt on Democrats on the behalf of his client, Trump.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Warmer Than Normal
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Merry Christmas from WTHI-TV

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Patchy fog early, mostly sunny. High: 56

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

South Knox North Daviess

Image

Blackford Basketball

Image

Loogootee Basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Jake LaRavia

Image

Monday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax