Clear

Almost 100 arrested in MS-13 gang crackdown on Long Island

Article Image

A mother's pain, a police commissioner's pledge, and a district attorney's vow. CNN's Ana Cabrera goes to Long Island to see how MS-13 is impacting their communities.

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 9:50 PM
Updated: Dec 21, 2019 9:50 PM
Posted By: By Brian Vitagliano and Ralph Ellis, CNN

Authorities in New York have announced a wide-ranging investigation that resulted in criminal charges against 96 MS-13 gang members on Long Island.

The two-year investigation resulted in what Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini called the biggest takedown of a street gang in New York state. The charges include murder, murder conspiracy, drug trafficking, weapons possession and gang violence.

"MS-13 is a ruthless, savage gang which commits acts of violence to recruit, retain and control its members and exact revenge on its rivals, as well as to extort innocent members of our community," Sini said in a news release. "They send portions of that money back to the leadership in their home base of El Salvador. Leaders in El Salvador run the gang by issuing orders to the local cliques here in Suffolk County."

Worldwide, 230 gang members were arrested and at least seven murder plots were interrupted, Sini said.

Nine leaders of Suffolk County cliques, or factions of the gang, were arrested, Sini said. Seized were more than 10 kilograms of cocaine, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills, unspecified amounts of heroin and marijuana, nine handguns, two long guns, numerous machetes and more than $200,000 cash.

"The goal of this investigation was to deliver a major blow to the gang's leadership, operations and recruitment in our region," Sini said at a Friday news conference. "This operation helped end the New York program, which was orchestrated by the leadership of MS-13 in El Salvador to develop a greater presence here on Long Island."

More than 200 wiretaps

MS-13, known as Mara Salvatrucha, originated decades ago among Salvadoran immigrants in Los Angeles and has since built a criminal network that extends across the US, with thriving pockets in the Washington, DC, suburbs and on Long Island.

The gang is known for extreme violence and sometimes uses machetes in killings and assaults, Sini said. Holding up a machete at the news conference, he said, "This depicts how brutal and savage this group is."

Ray Donovan, the special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's New York office, said MS-13 had 8,000-10,000 members in the US and Europe and 50,000 members in Central America.

The use of more than 200 wiretaps authorized by Suffolk County courts helped locate suspects around the world, he said.

"For over two years, a wiretap investigation provided critical insight into MS-13's goals of recruitment, expansion, brutality, violence and rule," Donovan said in a news release. "This tool resulted in hundreds of MS-13 related arrests in New York, El Salvador and Baltimore; thwarted murders, robberies, beatings; and helped locate three murder victims' remains."

The investigation was conducted by a multi-agency collaboration, according to the Sini. It included members from the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the New York State Police, the Suffolk County Police Department, and several others.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
28° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Sunny and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Above and Beyond: Terre Haute Firefighters stop and shovel snow for an elderly woman on their way ba

Image

State releases money for Dreiser Hall project

Image

Full Video: Going above and beyond

Image

The Work of an Airman

Image

Launch Terre Haute hosts business that is set to expand to Terre Haute

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce honors its volunteer of the year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax