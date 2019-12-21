'Pineapple Express' brings heavy rain to the Northwest, while Gulf storm heads for the Southeast

Weekend travelers are facing severe weather in opposite corners of the country, with storms in the Northwest and the Southeast.

More than 5 million people are under flood watches along the Washington and Oregon coast as heavy rain continues to fall across the region.

Areas in Washington state have picked up more than 7 inches of rain since Wednesday night. Places in Oregon have picked up 4 to 6 inches with this storm so far.

Towns also set daily rainfall records across the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport picked up 3.25 inches on Friday, the fifth wettest day on record.

The rain will continue across areas of the region Saturday, but the system will begin to drift slowly south, bringing rain to northern and central California through the weekend. Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are forecast for Oregon and California.

Snow will also fall across the Cascades and the Sierras. Widespread snowfall totals of 5 to 10 inches are forecast. But some spots might get 15 inches through the weekend.

Gulf Coast storm coming to the Southeast

A storm is developing in the Gulf of Mexico that will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Southeast through the weekend.

The rain will begin Saturday across much of the region, but the heaviest rain is expected Sunday.

Widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are forecast through Monday, with isolated totals of 8 inches possible in some areas.

Winds could gust from 30 to 40 mph as this system tracks into the Southeast over the next two days.