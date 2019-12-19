Clear

A sudden snow squall in Pennsylvania caused a deadly pileup

Article Image

Heavy snow, low visibility, gusty winds and slippery roads caused a deadly pile-up on Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania that killed 2 people and left at least 44 people injured. CNN affiliate WNEP reports.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 9:10 PM
Updated: Dec 19, 2019 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

Heavy snow, low visibility, gusty winds and slippery roads caused a deadly pile-up on Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania that also left at least 44 people injured.

The Montour County coroner confirmed two men died as a result of a 30-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to CNN affiliate WOLF.

Snow squalls are short-lived and typically last less than three hours, according to the National Weather Service. The agency tweeted Wednesday to warn of a moving snow squall around 2:30 p.m. The accident happened around 1:40 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police told CNN.

The accident was weather-induced, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation press officer Kimberly Smith.

A chain reaction involving about 20 tractor-trailers and 10 other vehicles occurred about 70 miles away from Harrisburg, according to WOLF. Interstate 80 was shut between the Williamsport and Lock Haven exits for hours.

In video of the aftermath, dozens of white semi-trucks can be seen pinned against each other, some flipped on their sides off the edge of the highway. Emergency vehicle lights can be seen in the distance reflecting off the trucks just after the sun had set.

Officials said the westbound lanes remain closed, but they hope to have them reopened Thursday evening, according to the affiliate.

Evangelical Community Hospital received 37 patients during the incident, and two showed up on their own. Three of those patients were sent elsewhere, hospital spokesperson Deanna L. Hollenbach told CNN.

Geisinger Medical Center received five patients directly from the crash, and three from other hospitals, according to hospital spokesperson Marc Stempka. As of Thursday afternoon, Stempka said, three patients remain under care at GMC and all are in fair condition.

Central Pennsylvania and parts of New York, including the city and parts of Long Island, as well as southern Connecticut all experienced some of the snow squall's wrath.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 24°
Patchy Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin December 19th

Image

'Cops and Kids' event carries on yearly holiday tradition

Image

A Terre Haute business celebrates its 20-year anniversary

Image

Terre Haute South students throw party for 26 special needs students

Image

Two groups partner to give-away hundreds of free hams

Image

Clay County Youth Food Program needs your help

Image

How much are your holiday lights costing you? Use the calculator to find out

Image

DEA and other law agencies announce drug trafficking bust of 15 people, including 8 from the Wabash

Image

Terre Haute man found guilty of murder in connection to 2018 killing

Image

Time is running out for your chance to win $10,000

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax