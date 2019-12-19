Clear

One person rescued after possible gas explosion topples Philadelphia building; search for others to start

Article Image

One person was rescued after a possible gas explosion toppled a South Philadelphia building and significantly damaged two others, officials said.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 4:40 PM
Updated: Dec 19, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Ray Sanchez and Hollie Silverman, CNN

One person was rescued after a possible gas explosion toppled a South Philadelphia building and significantly damaged two others on Thursday, officials said.

Firefighters responded to reports of an explosion and fire at a tenement on South 8th Street about 11:30 a.m., Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told reporters.

The heavy "gas-fed" fire, plus structural damage to three buildings, prevented firefighters from immediately determining whether people were trapped inside, Thiel said.

"We are still not sure what the occupancy status is of the fully collapsed building," he said.

"This will be an extremely risky and dangerous operation ... to perform a thorough search and hopefully rescue anybody who might be inside," the commissioner added.

For much of Thursday afternoon, firefighters sprayed water on buildings engulfed in flames, according to news footage from the scene.

Plumes of white smoke rose over a row of tenements as firefighters on adjoining rooftops tried to prevent the blaze from spreading. Neighboring buildings were evacuated and power was shut off to the area, Thiel said. More than 100 firefighters and other first responders descended on the block.

The blaze was declared under control at 2:43 p.m., fire officials said via Twitter.

'A lot of uncertainty'

Thiel said crews were dealing with an "active firefight" before commencing the search for possible trapped residents.

"We're still trying to figure out how many people occupied these buildings, where they were when this occurred," he said. "There's still a lot of uncertainty."

One damaged building is a commercial property, the commissioner said. Firefighters and police were going door-to-door to try to determine who might have been in the buildings.

On Thursday afternoon, utility crews were still digging up parts of the street to shut off gas valves, Thiel said.

Mike Dimatties and a friend said they were in a building one block away from the blaze when they thought their roof had collapsed, they told CNN affiliate KYW. A door in the building blew open and they rushed outside to see people running.

"I really hope nobody died," Dimatties said after discovering the nearby building collapse. "I hope they got them out. It felt like an earthquake."

Deli owner Mike Seccia told CNN affiliate WPVI the explosion was "the loudest bang" he ever heard. Seccia said he handed an employee a fire extinguisher and they headed to the scene. But the fire "became one of the worst spectacles I have ever seen," he told the station.

They tried reaching a man trapped in the rubble but were overcome by flames, Seccia told WPVI.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 28°
Sunny and Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Composting Service

Image

Humidity: 59% Sunrise: 08:05:13 am Sunset: 05:27:59 pm 47801 LATEST FORECAST STORM TEAM 10 FORECAS

Image

Winter Getaway @ Bethesda Gardens

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, wind chill below zero. High: 35

Image

Local group preparing people for mini-marathon

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Woman arrested for Vigo County crash, police said she was driving four times over the legal limit

Image

Sullivan County man arrested on federal firearms charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax