Clear

Trump in 2008: It'd be 'wonderful' if Pelosi impeached Bush over Iraq

Article Image

CNN's John Avlon takes a look at various lawmakers' comments about the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: Dec 19, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Devan Cole, CNN

President Donald Trump has fulminated over House Democrats' impeachment efforts -- and repeatedly taken aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- though in 2008, he suggested it would have been "a wonderful thing" had the speaker pursued impeachment against then-President George W. Bush over the Iraq War.

In an October 2008 interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Trump, then a real estate mogul and TV reality star, also called former President Bill Clinton's impeachment "nonsense." Trump on Wednesday became the third president in US history to be impeached by the House.

"When she first got in and was named speaker, I met her. And I'm very impressed by her. I think she's a very impressive person. I like her a lot. But I was surprised that she didn't do more in terms of Bush and going after Bush. It was almost -- it just seemed like she was going to really look to impeach Bush and get him out of office, which personally I think would've been a wonderful thing," Trump told Blitzer in the interview.

"Impeaching him?" Blitzer asked.

"Absolutely. For the war. For the war," said Trump, referring to the 2003 invasion of Iraq. "Well, he lied. He got us into the war with lies, and I mean, look at the trouble Bill Clinton got into with something that was totally unimportant and they tried to impeach him, which was nonsense. And yet Bush got us into this horrible war with lies. By lying. By saying they had weapons of mass destruction. By saying all sorts of things that turned out not to be true."

Asked about the remarks during a presidential debate eight years later, Trump said, "you do whatever you want -- you call it whatever you want," and reiterated his belief that the Bush administration lied.

The Bush administration has been widely criticized for the way it hyped the intelligence about weapons of mass destruction to build the case for war in Iraq. Pelosi, whose first stint as House speaker began in January 2007, resisted repeated calls from her party to pursue impeachment articles against Bush for his handling of the war.

At a CNN town hall last month, the California Democrat briefly commented on her resistance to the effort at the time, saying, "I didn't want it to be a way of life in our country."

In 1998, Clinton became the second president to be impeached over his affair with Monica Lewinsky, though he was later acquitted in a Senate trial.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Robinson
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 5°
Rockville
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Casey
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Brazil
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Marshall
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Sunny and Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Winter Getaway @ Bethesda Gardens

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, wind chill below zero. High: 35

Image

Local group preparing people for mini-marathon

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Woman arrested for Vigo County crash, police said she was driving four times over the legal limit

Image

Sullivan County man arrested on federal firearms charges

Image

Three people hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Vigo County

Image

Terre Haute Lift station project placed on hold

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax