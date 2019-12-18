Clear
BREAKING NEWS House of Representatives impeaches President Donald Trump Full Story

The day Donald Trump's presidency changed forever

Article Image

A whistleblower complaint has led to the third impeachment of a U.S. president. CNN's Tom Foreman explains how it happened.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

No matter what happens in the next year -- or even the next five years -- of Donald Trump's time in office, the first paragraph of his political obituary will contain this sentence (or something close to it): "Trump was impeached by the House on December 18, 2019, becoming only the third president in history to be so admonished."

That the historic vote was preordained and that it was preceded by six-plus hours of name-calling, vitriol and partisan ugliness shouldn't distract you from that basic fact. And this one: The impeachment of Trump (and subsequent Senate trial) will mark a clear fissure in his presidency, our politics and the country. In the future, we will think of the Trump presidency as "before he was impeached" and "after he was impeached."

Now, that doesn't mean that the historic action -- and it is historic, regardless of whether you agree with it -- will change much of anything day-to-day in Washington. In fact, one of the most striking things about Wednesday was how normal it all felt. Trump tweeting insults at his political opponents and quote-tweeting praise from his favorite Fox News shows. Republicans defending the President -- facts be damned. Democrats insisting that they were doing the right thing, as opposed to the politically savvy thing.

For such a historic day, it all felt mundane. "It doesn't really feel like we're being impeached," Trump joked at a campaign rally in Michigan on Wednesday night.

Maybe that's how history always looks close up. Less memorable and glamorous -- and more gritty and glum -- than hindsight makes it look.

But make no mistake: This was history.

Trump, no matter what the Senate does -- and the likelihood is they will vote to not remove the President sometime early next year -- will have this impeachment on his permanent record and legacy. And that's true whether or not this impeachment vote lives up to the dire predictions that both sides are making at the moment.

Obviously, if Trump is ousted from office due to blowback from voters who want to punish the party who enabled him -- or he is reelected and/or Republicans retake control of the House fueled by a wave of voter discontent about Democrats' impeachment push -- then historians will cite Wednesday's impeachment vote as a critical moment.

But, even if none of those scenarios come to pass everything after today will be seen in the light of the House's impeachment vote. Every move Trump makes, every poll that fluctuates, everything that happens in politics between now and November 2020 will be analyzed as part of the reverberations from what happened on this one fateful night in December 2019.

That's especially true for Trump because all of this is happening a) in his first term and b) less than a year before he faces voters in 2020. That's a critical difference between the circumstances surrounding Trump's impeachment and that of the president most recently impeached before him: Bill Clinton.

Clinton was nearing the end of his second term when he was impeached by the House in December 1998. While there were clear and major ripples that followed from Clinton's impeachment -- Republicans losing ground in the House in the the 1998 midterms but retaking the White House two years later -- those impacts were not directly visited on Clinton's presidency.

That won't be the case with Trump.

And you can be absolutely sure that Trump will not put this whole impeachment thing in his rearview mirror once the Senate trial concludes -- and assuming he is not removed from office. Because, um, that's not what he does -- especially when he believes he has been victimized in some way, shape or form.

Even as the House was formally impeaching him, Trump was delivering his own real-time rebuttal at a campaign rally in Michigan; "We did nothing wrong," Trump told the crowd. "We have tremendous support in the Republican Party."

That's just a start. If past is prologue, Trump will bring up Wednesday's impeachment vote daily -- if not more often than that -- between now and next November. And if he wins a second term, he will look to this day as the day in which that victory was rooted.

(Here's a scary but possible thought: If Trump loses, he could claim the whole election was invalidated by the so-called "coup" that Democrats tried to pull on him -- and refuse to concede.)

The point is this: No matter what happens tomorrow, next month, in 2020 or beyond, Wednesday is the day that the Trump presidency changed. For better? For worse? Those answers won't come quickly or easily -- maybe not even at the ballot box next year. But when we all look back at it, this will be the day we will remember most.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
Robinson
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 13°
Indianapolis
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 5°
Rockville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Casey
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Brazil
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
Marshall
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
A Clear, Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group preparing people for mini-marathon

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Woman arrested for Vigo County crash, police said she was driving four times over the legal limit

Image

Sullivan County man arrested on federal firearms charges

Image

Three people hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Vigo County

Image

Terre Haute Lift station project placed on hold

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU signing day

Image

Griffin Comer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax