Everything you need to know about snow squalls

Article Image

Many New Yorkers were caught off-guard as a snow squall moved in quickly, covering the city in a sudden cloud and dusting of snow.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 9:00 PM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 9:00 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

A snow squall was moving through the Northeast on Wednesday evening, with an official warning issued earlier for parts of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

The term "snow squall" is relatively new at the National Weather Service, which started using it about a year ago. Here's what it means and how a snow squall could affect you.

What is a snow squall?

A snow squall is basically a short but ferocious burst of heavy snow and strong wing, usually lasting less than an hour or so, the NWS says. They normally occur during the daytime.

After the snow squall moved through Manhattan, for example, Central Park picked up 0.4 inches of snow in about 40 minutes.

What happens during a snow squall? Should I be worried?

During snow squalls, you can expect rapidly reduced visibility.

"The combination of quick results in visibilities and sudden slick conditions on roadways can often lead to high speed wrecks, pile ups, and subsequently injuries and fatalities," the NWS stated.

Snow squalls can often catch people off guard. If it's not possible to delay travel, the NWS advises driving slowly or using a different route.

OK, so what does a snow squall warning mean?

Similar to a tornado or thunderstorm warning, a snow squall warning is issued to alert residents that a snow squall is possible in their area. The warnings typically last less than an hour.

