Clear

New type of explosion spotted on sun's surface

Article Image

Astronomers witnessed an explosion unlike anything seen before that can help scientists better understand the solar atmosphere.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 4:10 PM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Astronomers spotted a magnetic explosion on the surface of the sun unlike anything they've ever seen before. Although it was initially theorized about 15 years ago, this was their first direct observation of it thanks to NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory.

Findings about the explosion published this week in the Astrophysical Journal.

They witnessed the result of an eruption on the surface of the sun, flinging up a loop of material in the sun's corona, or upper atmosphere. This erupted material is known as a prominence. The prominence then fell back toward the sun, but collided with lines of magnetic field. This created the unprecedented magnetic explosion.

Lines of magnetic field snap and realign explosively, based on previous observations of behavior called magnetic reconnection. But this is the first time astronomers have seen this reconnection sparked by an eruption.

Understanding this phenomenon could help scientists understand more about the sun's atmosphere as well as predict space weather.

This new behavior has been dubbed forced reconnection. It's triggered by an eruption that causes plasma, or energized gas, to be pushed together with magnetic fields and forces them to reconnect.

Previously, scientists have spotted spontaneous reconnection on the sun and Earth. Spontaneous reconnection only happens in situations where plasma weakly conducts electrical current.

The magnetic field lines on the sun are invisible, but they're also impacted by the super-heated charged particles of plasma nearby. For this observation, the Solar Dynamics Observatory was able to zero in on plasma reached between 1.8 and 3.6 million degrees Fahrenheit.

For years, scientists have attempted to understand why the sun's corona is actually millions of degrees hotter than the sun itself. NASA's Parker Solar Probe is investigating that right now as it closely orbits the sun.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 15°
Robinson
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 15°
Casey
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 15°
Marshall
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 15°
A Clear, Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

'This is a way for us to give back,' Terre Haute man to host event for the homeless

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, cold. High: 26

Image

Vincennes University

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls

Image

TH South wrestling

Image

Northview-THN girls

Image

VU Basketball

Image

Northview-Vincennes Lincoln

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax