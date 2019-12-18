Clear

Jake Hoot wins Season 17 of 'The Voice'

Singer Jake Hoot was announced as the winner of "The Voice" singing competition, marking the third time someone from Kelly Clarkson's team took home the crown.

Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Kelly Clarkson sure does know how to pick 'em.

Jake Hoot was crowned the winner of NBC's hit singing competition show, "The Voice" on Tuesday night.

But even he seemed shocked. "I think I went out of breath. I lost all of my breath when they announced my name," he told People right after the win.

Hoot, 31, hails from Cookeville, Tennessee, but was raised in the Dominican Republic.

Each week he wowed the audience by performing classics with his own spin -- as when he sang The Eagles' hit, "Desperado."

But it was also a big night for Clarkson, because Hoot's win is the third time someone from her team has won the show. Previously she won Season 14 with Brynn Cartelli and Season 15 with Chevel Shepherd.

Hoot beat out Rose Short, Katie Kadan, and Ricky Duran.

Hoot also took the stage with country group Little Big Town to perform their single "Over Drinking" which brought the crowd to their feet.

