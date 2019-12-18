Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Puppies may be making people sick, CDC says

Article Image

The Centers for Disease Control says pet store puppies may be linked to a multi-state outbreak of an infection that's resistant to multiple drugs. HLN's Robin Meade explains.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 10:10 AM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Puppies: cute balls of fur.

But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they're also linked to a multi-state outbreak of an infection that's resistant to multiple drugs.

An outbreak strain of Campylobacter jejuni has been reported in 30 states and so far 30 people have been infected, the CDC said.

Four have been hospitalized but no deaths have been reported, the center said.

"Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicate that puppies purchased from pet stores are the likely source of this outbreak. Many of the cases had contact with puppies or were employees at pet stores, including Petland," it said.

The CDC has not yet identified one common supplier of puppies, it said.

Some of the illnesses date as far back as January 2019 and people who have been infected range from 8 months to 70 years old.

The symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever and usually last for about a week. People usually recover without antibiotics, the CDC said.

Ways to avoid getting infected include washing your hands and making sure you take any new dogs to the vet for a checkup.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 13°
Rockville
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Brazil
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Colder Air is Here
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, cold. High: 26

Image

Vincennes University

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls

Image

TH South wrestling

Image

Northview-THN girls

Image

VU Basketball

Image

Northview-Vincennes Lincoln

Image

THN-West Vigo basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax